Miyazaki: World's costliest mango, sold at ₹2.70 lakh per Kg| Ruby-coloured mango | Oneindia News

A couple from Madhya Pradesh are proud owners of the world’s costliest variety of mangoes, the Japanese Miyazaki.

These mangoes are grown in Miyazaki city hence the name.

These mangoes are over 350g in weight and have 15% or higher sugar content.

The Miyazaki is a type of irwin mango.

