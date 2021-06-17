Bizarre glowing discs appear in the sky before storm in the Philippines

This is the spooky moment bizarre glowing discs seemed to appear in the sky in the Philippines.

The UFO-like silver saucers looked like they were hovering under the dark storm clouds forming over the coastline of a dock in Pasay City near the capital Manila on June 14.

Office worker Ejay Bacquial was confused when he saw the unusual phenomenon forming outside of their building and took a video to show to his friends.

However, when they had a closer look they realised the strange discs seemed to be the reflection of light fixtures to the window where it was being filmed.

Ejay said: ‘I wanted to take a video of the sea that day while waiting for my colleague when I noticed the strange discs that looked like space ships.

‘No matter how much I look at it, they appeared real to me so I showed them to my friends but they all said that it was just my eyes playing tricks on me.

I could not open the building window that time for a better look.

‘I still don’t know what they were, I hope there will be an explanation soon.’ The Pentagon in the U.S. is expected to release its findings of what it knows about unidentified flying objects, or unexplained aerial phenomena, later this month on June 25.

Optical Illusions can use colour, light, and patterns to create images that can be deceptive or misleading to human brains.

The information gathered by the eye is processed by the brain creating a perception that in reality, does not match the true image.