'Yes sir, I can boogie!' Scottish football fans make themselves heard as they travel to Wembley

A group of Scottish football fans made themselves heard as they travelled via train to Wembley.

The soccer fans were heard singing along to Baccara's "Yes Sir, I Can Boogie." A song that the Scotts have adopted throughout their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Tartan army on the move from London to Wembley.

Hopefully, London is fully prepared for 40,000 or more fans as we're coming to boogie." Scotland will take on England on June 18 in both teams' second game of Euro 2020.

This footage was filmed in Newcastle ipon Tyne.