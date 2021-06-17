Bouncy castles blows onto road during storm in Laos

This is the terrifying moment a bouncy castle was blown onto a road during a storm.

The inflatable was ripped from its awnings as strong winds battered Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on Sunday afternoon.

Drivers slammed their brakes to avoid hitting the unusual hazard as it tumbled across the highway.

Onlooker Vey Sykai said: ‘The wind was really strong that day.

But I’m still surprised it blew the bouncy castle away.’ Several flag poles carrying the Communist country’s national flag were toppled by the weight of the bouncy castle before it came to a stop on a metal road barrier.

Workers from the nearby funfair arrived to carry away the inflatable structure, which remarkably avoided suffering any punctures from the incident.

Laos is a land-locked Communist republic sandwiched between Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, China and Burma.

It was bombed heavily by the Americans during the Vietnam War.

Loas and other countries in Southeast Asia such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are at the start of their tropical monsoon rainy season, which lasts until October or November.

Soaring temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius are often followed by powerful tropical storms with thunder, lightning, rain and flash floods.