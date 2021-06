Mika accuses KRK of fraud and claims he is banned in India

Singer Mika Singh has made the sensational claim that self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R.

Khan is banned in India, and cites property fraud as the reason.

Mika and KRK have been involved in a mudslinging match ever since Salman Khan filed a case against the latter, an actor-turned-critic, over certain remarks he made.

#Salmankhan #Radhe #MikaSingh #RadheTitleTrack #KamaalRKhan #KRK #Defamation #KRKKuttaSongReleased #MikaSinghReleasedKRKKuttaSong