My Wife Is Now My Husband - But His Family Don't Approve | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

COUPLE Kai-De and Blayr met as two lesbian women but are now husband and wife - as Kai-De has transitioned from female to male.

Unfortunately for them, Kai-De's mother Kay has not embraced Kai-De's transition and insists on addressing him with 'she' pronouns.

Kai-De has been on hormones for over a year but Kay has been avoiding talking about the transition at all.

Kai-De told Truly: "I come from a very conservative family and it took a while for them to come around, they still use 'she' pronouns".

Kai-De and Blayr are also planning on having a child soon, but Kay is struggling to accept that the child won't biologically be Kai-De's.

"My mother is very adamant now that I have a biological child - that's not how I want to have a baby," Kai-De said.

The couple are now ready to properly confront Kay about their different views for the first time.

Even with the difficulties they are faced with, the couple are optimistic about their future together.

"To think back and then see how far we've come from everything that we went through, it's amazing," Blayr said.

