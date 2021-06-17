Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill confirmed as First and deputy First Ministers

Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill have accepted their nominations as First and deputy First Ministers of Northern Ireland.DUP leader Edwin Poots formally nominated Lagan Valley MLA Mr Givan at a special sitting of the Stormont Assembly on Thursday.Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy nominated his party colleague Ms O’Neill to take up the role of deputy First Minister.