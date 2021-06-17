Skip to main content
Dad tells Houston daughter that a door stop is actually an earthquake detector and she believes him for years

Do you feel good when you lie to your children?

That's the question on the mind of this incredulous Houston, Texas woman who believed her father when she was only 5 years old and asked him what the purpose of a door stopper was.

He told her that it was for detecting earthquakes, a lie she believed until she made this video on June 17.

"It's a door stop!

Why are dads like this?" she asks the camera with confusion.

