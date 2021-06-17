Rafael Nadal Will Not Compete at Wimbledon or Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal, Will Not Compete at Wimbledon or Tokyo Olympics.

CNN reports that 20-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal has announced he will not compete in Wimbledon or the Tokyo Olympics.

It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision, Rafael Nadal, via his Twitter page.

Nadal's last appearance on the court was a semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic at the French Open on June 11.

It was the third loss of his career at the Parisian tournament.

The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, Rafael Nadal, via his Twitter page.

...that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition, Rafael Nadal, via his Twitter page.

Wimbledon is scheduled from June 28 to July 11, .

With the Tokyo Olympics set to run from July 23 to August 8