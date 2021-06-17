50 Million Americans Hit by ‘Record-Breaking’ Heat Wave

A “dangerous” heat wave is hitting the western United States.

An estimated 50 million Americans are being impacted.

Excessive heat warning and advisories have been put in place for Utah, Arizona, Nevada and California.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat wave has already tied and broken several “all-time records.” .

Dangerous and record-breaking heat to continue across portions of the West and Central Plains … A few monthly and even all-time records have already been tied/broken this week associated with the current stretch of heat, National Weather Service, via ‘The Hill’.

Utah’s Salt Lake City hit 107 degrees, a high that has only been hit once before in the last 147 years.

The heat wave, paired with windy conditions, also poses an increased risk for drought and fires in several areas.

Fire weather will remain active across the West today and tomorrow.

Dry and windy conditions will lead to several areas of elevated fire weather, National Weather Service, via ‘The Hill’