Wish him the best: Reid, Mathieu react to Le’Veon Bell’s comments

Yeah.

Listen, I, I reallyhas some productive downsfor him in the future.

I mhow I roll.

I mean, peoplesay things.

So, um, I justhim the best.

You know, yoI felt like he was a greatwhen he was here.

Uh, youknow, things don't go oura lot of things that deterright?

It's not just whatfield down.

I'm wishing, Ibest.

I'm hoping things geUm, but I mean this is profinest organizations, youa part of, um, as far as tAnd I think in this businereally all you can ask foryou know, from coaches becto tell us the truth, you