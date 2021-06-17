2 Arrested In Fatal Shooting, Carjacking In SE Baltimore Wednesday

Two men were taken into custody Wednesday evening after they allegedly tried to elude police following a fatal shooting in southeast Baltimore.
In the process of fleeing, one of the suspects allegedly carjacked an unsuspecting motorist.
Police released body camera footage Wednesday morning of the fatal shooting of Timothy Fleming in East Baltimore Sunday. They..
Police released body camera footage Wednesday morning of the fatal shooting of Timothy Fleming in East Baltimore Sunday.