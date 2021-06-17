St George flags fill Bristol street ahead of Euro 2020 clash between England and Scotland

Torrington Avenue, Knowle West, Bristol, UK.

17th June 2021.

A housing estate street in Bristol has been covered in flags and bunting ahead of England's Euro 2020 fixture with Scotland tomorrow.

The street is Torrington Avenue, a residential road in South Bristol.

It has over 80 houses, the majority of which has some kind of flag display going on.

England host Scotland at Wembley on Friday night as Gareth Southgate’s team look to secure their place in the last 16 at Euro 2020.