Wildlife Returns to Reforested Area in Costa Rica

Researchers have been working to restore a deforested area of Costa Rica's Osa peninsula and these recorded 'animal fights' show that their efforts are paying off.

Researchers working in Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula have designed and placed roosting boxes to attract speed-dispersing bats, speeding up reforestation.

The boxes have not only attracted bats but also ocelots, coatis, and opossums. Turf wars between animals are proof that nature here is recovering.

