Eric McCormack Talks 'Plaid For Dad' Campaign, 'Will & Grace' Legacy

Canadian actor Eric McCormack talks to ET Canada's Keshia Chante about working alongside the Canadian Cancer Society's "Plaid for Dad" campaign ahead of Father's Day and why it's a personal cause for him.

Plus, find out what Eric thinks of the legacy of "Will & Grace" and what it did -- and still does -- for the queer community.