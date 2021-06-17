Easy Budgeting Tips to Help You Save

Apartment Therapy recently spoke with Brittany Turner, a CPA.

About easy steps that people can take to , master the art of saving.

Here are 4 budgeting hacks to improve your finances.

1.

Start saving now.

Set aside money every month.

No amount is too little.

It adds up over time.

If you can't save every month, try to set aside annual bonuses or tax refunds.

2.

Make a budget.

It is important to determine how much money is coming in and going out every month.

Take a look at recent debit or credit card statements to get a clearer picture of what you're spending money on.

3.

Break down big goals.

Stay on track by creating small, accomplishable goals that will help keep you motivated.

4.

Negotiate your expenses.

Many people don't realize that their bills and interest rates could be negotiable.

Call to ask if the cost of your credit card interest rates, cell phone bills and even your utilities can be lowered.

Start saving for your future, now.