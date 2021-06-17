WEB EXTRA: Father's Day Spending 2021

What are you Father's Day plans this year?
How much we spend on dad is expected to hit a record high as more people become vaccinated and coronavirus restrictions start to loosen.
What are you Father's Day plans this year?
How much we spend on dad is expected to hit a record high as more people become vaccinated and coronavirus restrictions start to loosen.
The U.S. is getting a gift from France just in time for Independence Day, and it looks familiar. Check out the new present that is..
Several donut chains are offering freebies to mark the day.