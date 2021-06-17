Who is Laci Mosley? New 'iCarly' star is a famous podcaster

Before Laci Mosley snagged her breakout roles in A Black Lady Sketch Show and the new iCarly, she was already an internet star.Her podcast Scam Goddess, dedicated to exposing the scammers, grifters and charlatans of the world, was an instant hit.Now Mosley is taking on the role of Harper in the iCarly reboot.Harper is Carly's roommate and close friend in the series.This prompted an onslaught of racist attacks at Mosley, who was accused of replacing Jennette McCurdy's character Sam from the original series.A writer for the series, Franchesca Ramsey shared screenshots of the hateful comments Mosley's character received.She also spoke out against the racist attacks."Laci’s character Harper isn’t replacing Sam.

No one could replace [Jennette] McCurdy or her incredible talent!" ."But it’s both racist as hell and completely unfair to decide that Laci hasn’t earned her role especially since the show isn’t even out yet!!” Ramsey wrote on Twitter