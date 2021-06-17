Tory Carlon, Firefighter Killed In Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting, Remembered In Memorial Service At The Forum
Tory Carlon, Firefighter Killed In Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting, Remembered In Memorial Service At The Forum

A memorial service was held Thursday at The Forum in Inglewood to honor and remember Tory Carlon, a Los Angeles County firefighter who was killed in a shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce earlier this month by a colleague over what is believed to have been a workplace dispute.