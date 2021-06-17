For Caribbean American Heritage Month, we’ve got a few Caribbean-based hot sauces that’ll turn up the heat

To celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month, we wanted to spice things up with some flavorful hot sauces.

This week on Group Chat, our writers and producers have put together some of their favorite Caribbean-based sauces that’ll take your taste buds to the islands themselves.Group Chat is In The Know’s advice column, where our editors respond to your questions about dating, friendships, family, social media, wellness, shopping, beauty and beyond.

Have a question for the chat?

Submit it here anonymously, and we’ll do our best to reply.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.