Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady Share ‘Madden 22’ Cover.
This will be the first time two players have shared the EA Sports video game cover in over a decade.
Mahomes, who was also on the cover of 'Madden 20,' said sharing it with Brady this time is a "special moment" for him.
So to be on it again, twice, with an all-time great like Tom Brady, it's a special moment that I'm glad that I'm able to do so soon after I had done it the first time, Patrick Mahomes, via ESPN.
The last players to share a cover were Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu for 'Madden 10.'.
Brady, who was on the 'Madden 18' cover, said it's a "surreal" feeling because he grew up near the Electronic Arts studios.
To think that now, almost 30 years later, 25 years later, since the mid-'90s, here I am representing EA on the cover of Madden with one of the other great players in the NFL right now, Tom Brady, via ESPN.
So it's a really cool thing.
It's definitely a huge honor, and getting to do it with Patrick and the career he's had has been exceptional, Tom Brady, via ESPN.
