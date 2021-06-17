Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady Share ‘Madden 22’ Cover

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady Share ‘Madden 22’ Cover.

This will be the first time two players have shared the EA Sports video game cover in over a decade.

Mahomes, who was also on the cover of 'Madden 20,' said sharing it with Brady this time is a "special moment" for him.

So to be on it again, twice, with an all-time great like Tom Brady, it's a special moment that I'm glad that I'm able to do so soon after I had done it the first time, Patrick Mahomes, via ESPN.

The last players to share a cover were Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu for 'Madden 10.'.

Brady, who was on the 'Madden 18' cover, said it's a "surreal" feeling because he grew up near the Electronic Arts studios.

To think that now, almost 30 years later, 25 years later, since the mid-'90s, here I am representing EA on the cover of Madden with one of the other great players in the NFL right now, Tom Brady, via ESPN.

So it's a really cool thing.

It's definitely a huge honor, and getting to do it with Patrick and the career he's had has been exceptional, Tom Brady, via ESPN.

