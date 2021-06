New bridge installed in Unity Park

BECOMING A REALITY.THE HUDSON BRIDGES I REALLY THEFIRST TANGIBLE PIECE OF PROGRESSPEOPLE WILL BE ABLEO T SEE HEREUATNITY PARK.ALL OF THIS IS NO LONGER YEARS,TBU JUST MONTHS AWAY FROMTRANSFORMING INTO THE CITY’STHIRD MAJOR PARK.THE FIRST PIECE OF THIS PUZZLETHAT’LL TRANSFORM INTO A 60 ACREPARK.ANOTHER BIG MILESTONE IS JTUSWEEKS AWAY ON JULY 9TH WHENSWAMP RABBIT TRAIL SLLMA BRIDGEHERE AT HUDNSO STREET WILL ALSOOPEN THE HUDSON BRIDGE IS THEFIRST ANDMALL SEST OF THREE TOJOIN TOGETHER GREENVILLE’S UNITYPARK FOLLOWED BY THE MAYBERRYBRIDGE AND A THIRD 165 FOOT LONGBRIDGE WITH THE CITY CALLS ASHOWPIECE OF THE PARK THE ROBRIDGE THAT WILL BE INSTAEDLLPIECE BY PIECE BY A SPECIALIZEDCREW THAT WILL BE SUSPENDED OVERTHE RIVERTON SAYS THEY’REBUILDING OUT A VIEWING AREA FORPEOPLE TO WATCH I ATLL COMETOGETHER.SHE SAYS THE LONG-TERM GOAL FORUNITY PARKS I PRESERVE GREENSPACE A SPLASHAD P FOR CHILDRENA TODDLER PLAYGROUND.THAT’S THE SIZE OF A FOOTBALLFIELD ALONG WITH DEVELOPMENT ONTHIS SIDE OF THE CITY.LOOKING AT THIS TO BE AN EVENTVENUE A DESTINATION PLACE ANDAGAIN AS MORE BUSINESSES MOVE INWE EXPTEC TO SEE RESTAURANTS ANDRETAIL POP UP, BUT THE FIRSTPIECE IS BUILD THE PARK AND THENWE DO EXPECT THEY WILL COME.BROTHEONRT SAYS CONSTRUCTION ONTHE OTHER TWO BRIDGES WILL STARTTHIS SUMMER UNITY PKAR ISEXPECTED TO OPEN NEXT SPRGIN