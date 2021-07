Another record breaking heat day with isolated afternoon thunderstorms

WE'RE IN FOR ANOTHER EXTREMELYHOT DAY TODAY WITH MOREHEAT, MORE RECORDS, AND MORESCATTERED SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS.ONCE AGAIN, MOST OF THE RAIN WESEE TODAY WILL HANG OVER THEMOUNTAINS OR NEAR THEM INTO THEI-25 CORRIDOR WITH STRONG WINDSAS THE MAIN THREAT FOR ANYSTRONGER STORMS.THERE JUST ISN'T MUCH ROOM FORRAIN TODAY WITH ALL OF OUR HEAT.SPEAKING OF HEAT, WE'LL BREAKHEAT RECORDS IN COLORADO SPRINAGAIN WITH HIGHS IN THE MID TOUPPER 90S WHILE PUEBLO REACHESFOR 102.WE'LL SEE A COLD FRONT EARLYFRIDAY THAT SHOULD PROVIDE SOMEMILD HEAT RELIEF, PUSHING HIGHSBACK AROUND 5 TO 10 DEGREESTHROUGH THE REGION.UPSLOPE BEHIND THE FRONT COULDSPARK MORE SHOWERS AND STORMS,SOME OF WHICH COULD BE ON THESTRONG TO SEVERE SIDE.WE'LL SEE MORE STRONG TO SEVERESTORMS ON SATURDAY WITH ACOOLING TREND INTO EARLY NEXTWEEK.HIGHS MONDAY WITH RAIN WILLPROBABLY BE IN THE 70S ACROSSMOST OF THE PLAINS.IN YOUR FIRST ALERT FIVEFORECAST....WE'RE IN FOR ANOTHER EXTREMELYHOT DAY TODAY WITH MORE HEAT,MORE RECORDS, AND MORE SCATTEREDSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.SPEAKING OF HEAT, WE'LL BREAKHEAT RECORDS IN COLORADO SPRINGSAGAIN WITH HIGHS IN THE MID TOUPPER 90S WHILE PUEBLO REACHESFOR 102.