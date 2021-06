'Friends' Cast Joins James Corden For 'Carpool Karaoke', Revealing More Show Secrets

Nearly three weeks after the highly-anticipated "Friends" reunion, the cast joins James Corden on "The Late Late Show" where they take part in a fun "Carpool Karaoke" segment and reveal new show secrets.

Plus, more of our daily download, including Russell Crowe spilling new details about his role in "Thor: Love and Thunder."