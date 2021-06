Boston Aquarium honors 38-year-old ticket

A WOMAN USED IT FOR ADMISSION TOAN AQUARIUM.RACHEL CARLE SAYS HER GREAT-AUNT KEPT TWO "LATE-GATE"TKEICTS FOR THE NEW ENGLANDAQUARIUM IN HER WALLET SINCE1983...AND GAVE THEM TO HER WHEN SHEMOVED TO BOSTON.THIS WASPRINTED ON THEM...YO"U HAVE ARRIVEDTOO LATE TO FULLY ENJOY OURFACILITIES -- THIS TICKET ISGOODFOR ADMISSION AT ANYTIME IN THEFUTURE." WELL -- ANYTIMETURNED OUT TO BE 38-YEARS LATER.THE LATE-GATE TICKETS WEREDISCONTINUED ABOUT 25 YEARSAGO...BUT THE AQUARIUMHONORED IT WHEN RACHEL VISITEDLAST WEEK.IT'S RARE...BUTTHEY SAY THEY SEE ONE ABOUT ONCEAYEAR.RACHEL'S STORYCAME TO LIGHT WHEN SHE THANKEDTHE STAFF ON TWITTER.SHE KE TPTHE OTHER TICKET --MAYBE SHE'LL USE IT 38 YEARSFROM NOW...