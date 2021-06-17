Every In the Heights Song: RANKED

In The Heights creators on removing Trump reference
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Lin-Manuel Miranda explains why he removed a reference to Donald Trump from the song 96,000 in his new film In The Heights. Writer..
It's time to rank all the "In the Heights" songs.
Our countdown includes "Breathe," "When You're Home," "Blackout," and more!
Lin-Manuel Miranda explains why he removed a reference to Donald Trump from the song 96,000 in his new film In The Heights. Writer..
From New Order to Billy Bragg via The Big Man and the Scream Team...
Football! Beautiful to watch, not so much to listen..