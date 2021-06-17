Is Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery helping motivate more people to get their shot?
Ohio's Vax-a-Million campaign began a month ago with the hopes of encouraging more residents to get their COVID-19 shots and bringing the state's vaccination rate up to 70%.

With only one drawing left, Ohio is still short of that goal.