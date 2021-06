Members of LGBTQ+ community faced unique challenges during COVID pandemic

MUCH DIFFERENTTHAN EVERYBODY ELSE.4:53I AM A COMIC BOOK NERD WHO LIKESPOLITICSBUT THERE IS ONE DIFFERENCEJOSUEPROUDLY RECOGNIZES...:21I CAME OUT WHEN I WAS 14 IN HIGHSCHOOLTHE NOW 25- YEAR-LDO BELONGS TOTHE LGBTQ+COMMUNITY -- A "CHOSEN FAMILY"HE CALLS IT.THEY'RE THEPEOPLE WHO ACCEPT AND LOVE HIMUNCONDITIONALLY.6:26JUST LETTING ALL THE WALLS, THATYOU HAVE TO BUILD UP FORSOCIETY,DOWN BUT THAT SAFE SPACE WASSTRIPPED AWAY FROM HIM WHENCOVID-19 FORCED PEOPLE TOISOLATE.4:55ALL THESE PEOPLE WRHEE I FELTLIKEREALL YCOMFORTABLE BEINGMYSELF....IT'S JUST LIKE, IDON'T HAVE THAT CONNECTIONANYMORE.LIKE, I'M BACK TO FEELINGLIKE MY 17 YEAR OLD, LITTLECLOSETED GAY PERSON, LIKE IN MYBEDROOM.AND ITWH A SUPPORT SYSTEMNO LONGER IN REACH...HE SAYSHIS MENTAL HEALTH STARTED TOSLIP.7:36IT'S JUST LIKE, WHAT DO I DONOW?

AND SO IT'S JUST CAUSES SOMUCH OF LIKE THAT SELF DOUBT,ANDANXIETY AND DEPRESSION1:56THAT STRESS THAT WE ALREADY SEETHAT IS UNIQUE TO LGBTQ PLUSINDIVIDUALS IS MAGNIFIED.DR.MILO WILSON SPECIALIZES INLGTBQ+ COUNSELING IN THERICHMOND AREA.HE SAYS QUEER AND TRANS POEPLEALREADY CARRY EXTRA TRAUMACALLED "MINORITY STRESS."4:57BECAUSE OF YOU KNOW, HAVING TONOT BE OUR AUTHENTIC SELVES,SOMETIMES WITH OUR FAMILIES,EXPERIENCING THAT FAMILYREJECTION THEN -- ADD APANDEMIC THAT'SDISPROPORTIONAT ELY IMPACTEDLGTBQ+ FOLKS...2:56WE'VE SEEN HIGHER RATES OFJOB LOSS, FURLOUGH, LOSS OFWAGES AND HOURS AMONGLGBTQ PLUS INDIVIDUALS IT'S NOWONDER CORONAVIRUSCRUSHED THE SPIRIT OF THECOMMUNITY.BUT AS LIFESLOWLY RETURNS TO THE WAY ITONCE WAS -- WILSONENCOURAGES PEOPLE TO WORKTHROUGH THOSE FEELINGS TOBOUNCE BACK.6:27KNOWING WHAT IS YOUR FOUNDATIONFOR EMOTIONAL, AND MENTAL WELLBEING HE SAYS THAT CAN COME INTHE FORMOF: -A DAILY ROUTINE -WATCHINGWHAT YOU EAT-EXERCISE -AND MOSTIMPORTANTLY...RECONNECTINGWITH YOUR "CHOSEN AMFILY."9:18WE KNOW HOW TO BUILD COMMUNITYIN CREATIVE WAYS.ANDW E KNOW HOWTO DEVELOP A SENSE OF PRIDE INOURSELVES.IT'S SOMETHING JOSUE DEFINITELYKNOWS A THING OR TWO ABOUT.5:23BUT I'M SO READY TO SEE A DRAGSHOW, READY TO SE,E YOU KNOW,I'MREADY TO BE ON THE DANCE FLOOR,LISTENING O TLADY GAGA ANDARIANAAGRNDE DAY AND JUST DANCING MYHEART OUT WITHOUTRWORYING ABOUT LIKE ANYTHING.