Gun owners.

Field texas'slaw is a win for the Seconfeel that I have a right tdefinitely a step forwardfor the Second Amendment.Daniel Garcia runs the shaChristi.

He says, since thHouse bill 1927 people havin buying guns, Even thougto take a license.

Of courone, Garcia recommends it.that are gonna be relyingcarry and not taking the lare not gonna be familiarlaws of the penal code.

Tewhen to use deadly force,it's not governor Abbott slaw was good news to Hectohe did it.

I'm glad our godoing something that othersays he owns several guns,in public.

However, he hashas.

Garza says he's safeknows the proper way to hahad any courses, but I'veI know the difference betwnot to keep a loaded weaposense that Garcia hopes evor not.

It's still on that