So-called 'murder hornets' are back; first one found this year

RESEARCHERS HAVE JUST FOUNDTHE FIRST MURDER HORNET OF THEYEAR.IT WAS DISCOVERED NORTHOF SEATTLE.THE MALE HORNET WASALREADY DEAD WHEN A RESIDENTFOUND IT.SCIENTSTS SAY IT HADAN UNUSUAL COLOR AND WAS DRIEDOUT.THEY ADD THAT THIS MURDERHORNET IS NOT RELATED TO THOSEFOUND ALONG THE CANADIANBORDER LAST YEAR