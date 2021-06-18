Dallas Buyers Club Movie Clip - Shake His Hand

Dallas Buyers Club Movie Clip - Shake His Hand - Ron (Matthew McConaughey) stands up for his friend Rayon (Jared Leto) against casual homophobia in the grocery store.

Texas cowboy Ron Woodroof (McConaughey) sees his free-wheeling life overturned when he’s diagnosed as HIV-positive and given 30 days to live.

Determined to survive, Woodroof decides to take matters in his own hands by tracking down alternative treatments from all over the world by means both legal and illegal.

After finding an unlikely ally in Rayon (Jared Leto), he establishes a hugely successful “buyers’ club” and unites a band of outcasts in a struggle for dignity and acceptance that inspires in ways no one could have imagined.

Co-starring Jennifer Garner, Dallas Buyers Club is “deeply moving.

A livewire of a movie!” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone)