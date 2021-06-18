Pink Lake Movie

Pink Lake Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sam (Charles Brooks) and Cora (Alysa Touati) are a couple whose relatively peaceful life in the Gatineau hills is disrupted when Nadia (Marie-Marguerite Sabongui), one of Sam’s oldest and dearest friends, visits from out of town.

Nadia is suffering from a broken heart; her partner has just left her, and now fears that it’s too late to become a mother.

Wasting no time, Nadia asks Sam to be her sperm donor; that way, she can at least raise a child whose father she knows and trusts - though she insists that she would raise the child alone.

Sam is keen on helping Nadia, in no small part because Cora doesn’t want kids and this might be his last shot at being a father – if only a biological, peripheral one.

When Sam and Nadia propose their idea to Cora, Cora gives her assent.

But doubt creeps in as Cora ponders the consequences of her choice.

A film by Emily Gan and Daniel Schachter With Alysa Touati, Marie-Marguerite Sabongui and Charles Brooks