Murder hornets are back this year.
Authorities in Washington state announced they have confirmed the first report of an Asian giant hornet in a town north of Seattle.
Murder hornets are back this year.
Authorities in Washington state announced they have confirmed the first report of an Asian giant hornet in a town north of Seattle.
So-called "murder hornets" are back; first one found this year
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists have found a dead Asian giant hornet north of Seattle, the first so-called murder hornet..