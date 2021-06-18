Early delivery! Dad delivers baby in SUV after getting stuck in Boston highway traffic

The Stoughton father was trying to get to a Boston hospital after his wife went into labor weeks early.

The boy's name is Xavier and he decidedto come on the Southeast expressway inMilton.

A few weeks early.

A few weeksand a few exits early firefighter johnWells holding baby Xavier earlier thisafternoon, Just minutes after he wasborn, Stoughton family stuck in trafficon 93 northbound on the way to thehospital.

It's a lot of chaos on theexpressway, especially on a day to day,won't have a lot of trafficlogistically getting ambulances out tothe highway can be busy, it can takesome time.

The couple made the decisionto pull over shortly after daddelivered the baby on his own in thebreakdown lane before emergency crewsarrived as a parent, I think any parentjust wants to know uh the baby'shealthy and that moms healthy so that'sthe end result.

You know, we got whatwe needed.

Then an ambulance from SouthShore Hospital happened to be drivingby and helped with cutting and clampingthe umbilical cord.

Firefighters thenbrought the baby to a brewsterambulance, which was also nearby.

Thenloaded Mom on the stretcher, takingthem both to Beth Israel deaconessMedical Center thumbs up in a pat onthe back.

For dad for a job well doneall around.

It was mom's third.

But forthe dad, having a boy on Father's Dayweekends, pretty cool again.

Mom andthe baby are said to be doing just finetonight.

We're in Longwood.

I'm PeterIliopoulos, WCVB News Center Five.Okay.