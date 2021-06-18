England v Scotland: Steve Clarke press conference

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2021Scotland were handed a Euro 2020 boost after Kieran Tierney was declared fit and available for the game against England on Friday night.The Arsenal defender, a key player for Steve Clarke's side, missed the 2-0 defeat by the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in the Group D opener with a niggle.At the pre-match zoom media conference ahead of the trip to Wembley, boss Clarke confirmed Tierney had fully recovered.