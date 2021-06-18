England v Scotland: Steve Clarke press conference

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2021Scotland were handed a Euro 2020 boost after Kieran Tierney was declared fit and available for the game against England on Friday night.The Arsenal defender, a key player for Steve Clarke's side, missed the 2-0 defeat by the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in the Group D opener with a niggle.At the pre-match zoom media conference ahead of the trip to Wembley, boss Clarke confirmed Tierney had fully recovered.
Clarke: Tierney fully fit for England clash
Sky Sports UK
Scotland boss Steve Clarke confirms Kieran Tierney has trained fully over the last two days and is available from the start against..