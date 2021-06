Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market fully reopens to pre-pandemic operations

REBOUNDING FROM THEPANDEMIC,THE POPULAR THURSDAY NIGHTFARMERS’ MARKET IN DOWNTOWNSAN LUIS OBISPO IS IN FULLSWING - WELCOMING BACK MORETHAN SIXTYVENDORS ACROSS FIVE BLOCKS.KSBY REPORTER COLETTE NGOHAS MORE ON HOW THE MARKETISTRANSITIONING TOPRE-PANDEMICOPERATIONSCOLETTE.NOW THAT CALIFORNIA’SECONOMY IS FULLY OPEN -DOWNTOWN SAN LUIS OBISPO’SFARMER’S MARKET IS EXPANDINGTOLOOK MORE LIKE IT DID BEFORETHEPANDEMIC.< EMMA HAYES"NOW THAT IT’S FULLY OPEN ITKIND OF FEELSLIKE THE LAST THING TO PUTEVERYTHING BACK TO THENORMAL SWING OF THINGS."DOWNTOWN SAN LUIS OBISPO’SFARMERS MARKET FIRST RESUMEDINMAY SELLING ONLY LOCALPRODUCE - BUT THIS WEEK THEPOPULAR MARKET HAS EXPANDEDTO FIVECITY BLOCKS.ORGANIZERS ARE EXPECTINGMORE PEOPLE.BETTINA SWIGGER "IT WAS FUNTO BRING IT BACK IN THATCONDENSED VERSION, BUT WE’REREALLY EXCITED ABOUTBRINGINGIT BACK TO ITS FULL EFFECT."THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCE FROMWEEKS PRIOR IS THAT MASKSFOR PEOPLE WHO AREVACCINATED ANDPHYSICAL DISTANCING ARENO LONGER REQUIRED.SOPHIA RAY"I’M VERY HAPPY TO NOT HAVETO WEAR A MASK ANYMORE ANDJUST THAT WE’RE GETTINGTHINGSBACK TO NORMAL."THIS TIME AROUND - THEFARMERS MARKET HAS MORE THANSIXTYVENDORS AND MOREENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIESFOR FAMILIES.CHARLES BLANCHETTE"WE’RE DEFINITELY EXCITED TOCHECK OUTTHE FOOD, DEFINITELY EXCITEDTO CHECK OUTENTERTAINMENT AND JUST SEEWHAT SAN LUIS OBISPO REALLYHAD TO OFFER."ENTERTAINERS ARE ALSO HAPPYTO SHARE THEIR MUSIC WITHTHE COMMUNITY AGAIN.MARSTON SMITH"IT’S JUST THE GREATEST TIMETO SEE MUSIC ANDI THINK IT’LL AFFECT PEOPLETO SEE IT AND BE APART OFIT."ORGANIZERS SAY - AS THEMARKET CONTINUES TO GROW -THEY’LL BE ADDING NEWVENDORS.SO MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITYCAN EXPECT SOMETHING NEWEVERY WEEK.BETTINA SWIGGER "IT’S ATRADITION THAT’SLASTED FOR A VERY LONG TIME.OTHERCOMMUNITIES LOOK TO SAN LUISOBISPO’SFARMER’S MARKET AS SOMETHINGTO ASPIRETO AND WE’RE DELIGHTED TO BEBRINGING ITBACK."A RETURN TO SENSE OFNORMALCY IS A PHRASE WE KEEPHEARING THIS WEEK - BUTTHAT’SREALLY WHAT IT FEELS LIKEHEREIN DOWNTOWN SAN LUIS OBISPO.THE FARMERS MARKET TAKESPLACE EVERY THURSDAY FROM 6TO 9 PM ON HIGUERA STREET.IN SAN LUIS OBISPO - COLETTENGO, KSBY NEWSVACCINATED WORKERS NO