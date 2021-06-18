Ellie Goulding and Anna Friel arrive at Petersham Nurseries charity event

Singer Ellie Goulding and actress Anna Friel attended Lily Lewis' exhibition "Safe Places" on Thursday night at Petersham Nurseries' Covent Garden location.

Also in attendance were English actress Claire Forlani and writer and broadcaster Camille Charriere.

The exhibition is raising funds for domestic abuse victims in partnership with charity Refuge.

All of the materials used in the exhibition are what artist Lewis had available to her at home during lockdown - pencil, biro, and all of the colour is from makeup pigment.