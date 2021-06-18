CUPRA Formentor VZ5 - A seat like you’ve never seen before

“The CUPRA Formentor VZ5 delivering 390 HP is a car that you have to feel when you drive it.” CUPRA development driver Jordi Gené was closely involved in the set-up of this exclusive model, of which there will only be 7,000 units.

A car born on the racetrack to transmit each sensation to the driver, with attention to every last detail.

Even its CUP Bucket seats are inspired by the world of racing.

This is how they were developed.

Inspired by the racetrack, the new CUP Bucket seats designed exclusively for the Formentor VZ5 conform to race car aesthetics.

“The seat is the driver’s first contact with the car; it’s responsible for transmitting the sensations of the road and with these CUP Buckets the emotions are fully conveyed” says CUPRA’s CTO Marta Almuni.

The centre bezels that crown the backrest and the carbon fibre rear side are some of the details that give these seats a clearly sporty style.