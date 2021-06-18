Filmed by Kerrie Parkes, this clip features the filmer's husband trying to eat his breakfast but his daughter is keen to have a bite.

This baby is determined to get her hands on her dad's breakfast.

This baby is determined to get her hands on her dad's breakfast.

Filmed by Kerrie Parkes, this clip features the filmer's husband trying to eat his breakfast but his daughter is keen to have a bite.

Parkes, living in Kent, UK, said: "My husband had made himself breakfast but our weaning baby wanted some and kept trying to take from his plate." This tussle was caught on camera on June 5.