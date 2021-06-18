UK toddler's first attempts at juggling are hilarious

Filmed by Sarah Garden, this funny clip features her daughter, Amelie, learning how to juggle.

This toddler's first attempts at juggling are hilariously bad as she throws the oranges over her head.

The toddler based in Inverness, UK, dashes the oranges over her head and does what looks like a little dance.

Garden said: "This is a video of my 2-year-old daughter, Amelie, trying to learn to juggle with her uncle James.

She thought she was doing it right!" This footage was filmed on June 8.