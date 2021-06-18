Shocking moment suspected drink-driver smashed through the window of a tattoo shop in Leeds, UK

This shocking video shows the moment a suspected drink-driver smashed through the window of a tattoo shop.

The black Audi A4 ploughed through the Creating Utopia Tattoo Studio in Stanningley in Leeds, West Yorks., in the early hours this morning (Thurs).

Dramatic CCTV footage captured by Thai Sun restaurant shows a police car arriving moments after the crash, and two officers running towards the smashed Audi.

He was later tracked down and at around 5.30am where he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, failing to stop and assault of police officers.

The spokesperson added: "The man was taken to hospital, where he was found to have serious injuries and is continuing to receive treatment.

A spokesperson from Cleckheaton Fire Station said: "A car skidded out of control and went through a barber shop window.

By the time the police arrived, no-one was in the vehicle or the shop.

Structural shoring allowed investigations to take place." *This video was filmed 17th June 2021.