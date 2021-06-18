Millionaire 'Prince Charming' Tries To Find Love

OSCAR Duke is living a bling lifestyle as London's 'Prince Charming'.

He's a singer-songwriter, model, entrepreneur and influencer from a very well-connected family who spends thousands on his face, goes to luxury parties and has fabulous friends.

Oscar says that: "It's really important for me in the career that I have to always look perfect." Oscar may look perfect, but there's something missing in his life: he struggles with dating thanks to the lifestyle he leads.

He says that his "appearance does often get in the way" of his dating life, and he hasn't been on a date in two years.

Today Oscar is heading on a date with Italian photographer Luca who wants to get to know what's behind the bling.

Before he goes, Oscar visits Dr Osh for some organic filler: "I'm not going anywhere without treatments by my favourite doctor." On the date, Luca asks Oscar an uncomfortable question... Will they want to see each other again?

