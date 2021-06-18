A pilot recorded as he flew past a severe thunderstorm over Garden City, Kansas, on May 24.

This is what a thunderstorm looks like from 39,000 feet.

Ryan Plate said: "While operating a private jet flight from Colorado to Kansas, we encountered and worked our way around the south side of a large thunderstorm as it was impacting Garden City and surrounding towns.

"The storm can be seen growing vertically and changing shapes as we pass.

The video was shot from the cockpit on my iPhone 12 Pro Max as a timelapse.

Altitude was 39,000 feet."