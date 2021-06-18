England football team arrive at London Marriott Hotel ahead of Scotland match tonight (18/6)

Watch the moment that the England football team arrive at their hotel in London ahead of their match against Scotland tonight.

The England football team were filmed arriving at the London Marriott Hotel Maida Vale last night ahead of their highly anticipated game against Scotland this evening [18].

The country's beloved boys were seen exiting a large coach and heading into the four star hotel in north London last night as security stood watch near a host of nearby fans.

Mehran Kamalvand, 57, lives opposite the Mariott Hotel and filmed the moment that the England team arrived at the venue.He said: "It was slightly unusual as they didn't talk to any of the reporters or the fans which some people thought was rude.

Security were stringent, going through plants and gardens for some reason and they would approach anyone who seemed suspicious.

It's raining extremely hard this morning and the players are yet to be seen, they're still inside the hotel at this stage."*This video was filmed 17th June 2021.