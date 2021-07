PM Modi launches 6 crash course programmes to train around 1 lakh frontline workers | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched six crash course programmes to train and upskill around one lakh frontline workers to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised roles - Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

