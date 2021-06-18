Star Wars series set to be filmed at quarry in Derbyshire, UK

Reports are suggesting that a "Star Wars" series is going to be filmed at Middle Peak Quarry near Wirksworth.

A "Star Wars" series is set to be filmed at a quarry in Derbyshire, UK.

Signs have been put up around the area informing locals that Disney will be filming nearby.

According to filmer Doug Blane, the new Star Wars series "Andor" will be filmed in Middle Peak Quarry.

This footage was filmed on June 16.