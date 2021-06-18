The facility in Tay Ninh produces 20,000 pieces of edible paper each week.

The way these Vietnamese workers make rice paper is aesthetically pleasing.

Thanh Thuy, the owner of a rice paper shop, said: "I have worked for more than 10 years.

I only use one type of rice from my local area to produce a product that is both flexible and fragrant.

"This cake must be dried in natural dew, not water, because the main ingredient is rice, it will disintegrate when encountering water, sometimes in the afternoon there is no dew, you have to wait until two or three o'clock in the morning to dry.

"This cake was originally made entirely by hand, all stages are done by hand, but in modern life, there is no human resource to make, so I invented a machine to bake automatically, quickly and economically.

More time, but the quality is still guaranteed.

"The craftsmen who have worked with me for a long time, I still keep them to bake by hand, because the handmade products still have more characteristics of my hometown." This footage was filmed on June 18.