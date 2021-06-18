Not as hot today with thunderstorms in the afternoon

It's still going to be hot out there today... just not as bad as the last few days!
Storms leaving the mountains could push down pretty strong winds later today.
It's still going to be hot out there today... just not as bad as the last few days!
Storms leaving the mountains could push down pretty strong winds later today.
We're looking at record heat today in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo today with widespread 90s and triple digits across the..
Warm and humid today and tomorrow. Isolated to scattered showers and a few storms are possible this afternoon, although the..