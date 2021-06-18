Sir Ed Davey smashes the “Blue Wall” in by-election celebration

The leader of the Liberal Democrats has said the party’s historic win in the Chesham and Amersham by-election will “send a shockwave through British politics”.Sir Ed Davey claimed that the result demonstrates that the “Blue Wall” of Tory southern seats could be vulnerable after Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party suffered a humiliating defeat in the contest.
PA - Press Association STUDIO