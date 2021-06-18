Passing England fans booed and covered in beer by Scots camped in London

Passing England fans were booed and covered in beer by Scottish football fans camped in London's Leicester Square.

Passing England fans were booed and covered in beer by Scottish football fans camped in London's Leicester Square.

Footage from Friday afternoon (June 18) shows the Tartan Army throwing their drinks onto two men wearing England shirts as they walk past.

The filmer estimated that there were a "few hundred" Scots in the square ahead of the Euro 2020 clash with England.